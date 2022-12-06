Airtel World Pass Announced: Key Features, Plans and Other Details

Bharti Airtel has announced multiple new prepaid and postpaid plans (not regular ones) that international travellers will be able to leverage to call, text and browse the internet when they are travelling outside India. International travel has seen a massive surge as the scare of the pandemic subsided, and due to events such as FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, ICC T20 World Cup, concerts and more, consumers are travelling in higher numbers. To ensure that its customers get a seamless experience while travelling outside India, Airtel has announced the 'Airtel World Pass'. The company said that through the new IR (international roaming) packs under the World Pass branding, users would be able to connect with mobile network services in over 184 countries with a single pack.

Airtel said, "The World Pass revolutionises the experience for all international travel because it works seamlessly across 184 countries. So even if you are en-route at an Airport or travelling to two or more countries, one pack now covers all your roaming needs."

This is definitely a new standard for the telecom industry as the customers of the telco now don't need to worry about recharging with different packs in case they are travelling to different nations in a single trip.

Airtel World Pass Key Features

Let's take a look at the key features of the Airtel World Pass.

One plan for travelling to 184 countries.

24x7 call centre support from Airtel.

Special packs for long-stay/frequent travellers.

Unlimited data is available for emergency usage and messaging applications.

All control is in the hands of the customers with the Airtel Thanks app.

Airtel World Pass Postpaid Plans

There are five plans in the list of postpaid plans for Airtel World Pass.

Postpaid Plans Price Data Calling (Local/India) Validity Rs 649 Unlimited Data (500MB high speed) 100Mins 1 Rs 2999 Unlimited Data (5GB High Speed) 100 min/day 10 Rs 3999 Unlimited Data (12GB High Speed) 100 min/day 30 Rs 5999 Unlimited Data (2GB High Speed) 900 Min 90 Rs 14999 Unlimited Data (15GB High Speed) 3000 Min 365

Airtel users should know that the unlimited data is throttled to 80 Kbps after the high-speed quota is over, something that Airtel didn't specify in the release it sent to media. Now let's take a look at the prepaid plans.

Airtel World Pass Prepaid Plans

These are the four prepaid plans under the Airtel World Pass.

Prepaid Plans Price Data Calling (Local/India) Validity Rs 649 500MB 100 Mins 1 Rs 899 1GB 100 Min 10 Rs 2998 5GB 200 Min 30 Rs 2997 2GB 100 Min 365

Let us know in the comments if you want to know anything else about these plans.