AirPods Pro 2 a Huge Hit for Apple

Reported by Bhavya Singh 0

The Cupertino-based business saw sales of 4 million units in less than a week. With a 30.9 percent market share in the third quarter of this year, Apple was able to ship almost 23.8 million pieces of wearables.

Highlights

  • The AirPods Pro 2 have reportedly been a huge hit on the market.
  • In India, the price of the AirPods Pro 2 is Rs 26,900.
  • The business was able to sell an average of more than half a million AirPods Pro 2 units every day.

Follow Us

AirPods Pro 2

Apple is not just a household name in the smartphone industry, but it is also a prominent player in the market for smartwatches and even truly wireless earphones. The AirPods Pro 2 have reportedly been a huge hit on the market. A new model of the wildly popular AirPods Pro has been eagerly anticipated by Apple fans, and the model's replacement has been doing exceptionally well in the marketplace.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 Sales Go Strong

A Canalys report claimed that the market was eagerly awaiting for the release of the second-generation AirPods Pro. The Cupertino-based business saw sales of 4 million units in less than a week. With a 30.9 percent market share in the third quarter of this year, Apple was able to ship almost 23.8 million pieces of wearables. It should be noted that this also represented a considerable increase of 34 percent over the same quarter the previous year. In Q3 2022, the AirPods Pro 2 alone accounted for 4.2 million of this total.

In India, the price of the AirPods Pro 2 is Rs 26,900. The wireless earphone was revealed on September 7, and on September 23, they were made available. Nevertheless, the business was able to sell an average of more than half a million AirPods Pro 2 units every day through the end of the same month. The third quarter of this year saw a dip in sales for Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, on the other hand.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 Specifications and Features

To recall, the Apple AirPods Pro 2 offers a longer battery life and comes with a new charging case. Customers who purchased the AirPods Pro 2 can also benefit from the Touch control for media playback and volume adjustments. There is a new H2 chip in the AirPods Pro 2. Without the charging case, the AirPods Pro 2 can give a performance of 6 hours, and with the charging case, the performance time increases to 30 hours.

Reported By

Bhavya is very keen on learning about developments that take place in the tech and telecom industry. She is also someone whom you can sit with and talk about all the Netflix movies and series on science fiction.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

WEB STORIES

Airtel Launches World Pass, IR Packs for 184 Countries
Airtel Launches World Pass, IR Packs for 184 Countries
Airtel Launches World Pass, just one International Roaming Pack for 184 Countries for Prepaid and Postpaid users. Airtel World Pass comes with 5 Key features. Check to know the benefits.
By Srikapardhi
Airtel 1 Year Plan Benefits Detailed
Airtel 1 Year Plan Benefits Detailed
Bharti Airtel 1 Year Recharge Plan Benefits detailed. Airtel has recently revised the OTT benefits of its Unlimited Plans. Check the most recent benefits of all the yearly plans.
By Srikapardhi
View all stories

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Aviation and Fintech News

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments