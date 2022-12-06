AirPods Pro 2 a Huge Hit for Apple

Apple is not just a household name in the smartphone industry, but it is also a prominent player in the market for smartwatches and even truly wireless earphones. The AirPods Pro 2 have reportedly been a huge hit on the market. A new model of the wildly popular AirPods Pro has been eagerly anticipated by Apple fans, and the model's replacement has been doing exceptionally well in the marketplace.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 Sales Go Strong

A Canalys report claimed that the market was eagerly awaiting for the release of the second-generation AirPods Pro. The Cupertino-based business saw sales of 4 million units in less than a week. With a 30.9 percent market share in the third quarter of this year, Apple was able to ship almost 23.8 million pieces of wearables. It should be noted that this also represented a considerable increase of 34 percent over the same quarter the previous year. In Q3 2022, the AirPods Pro 2 alone accounted for 4.2 million of this total.

In India, the price of the AirPods Pro 2 is Rs 26,900. The wireless earphone was revealed on September 7, and on September 23, they were made available. Nevertheless, the business was able to sell an average of more than half a million AirPods Pro 2 units every day through the end of the same month. The third quarter of this year saw a dip in sales for Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, on the other hand.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 Specifications and Features

To recall, the Apple AirPods Pro 2 offers a longer battery life and comes with a new charging case. Customers who purchased the AirPods Pro 2 can also benefit from the Touch control for media playback and volume adjustments. There is a new H2 chip in the AirPods Pro 2. Without the charging case, the AirPods Pro 2 can give a performance of 6 hours, and with the charging case, the performance time increases to 30 hours.