You Broadband vs Airtel: Whose 200 Mbps Broadband Plan has the Edge

The price of the You Broadband 200 Mbps plan for its subscribers, including taxes, is Rs 1,062 per month. While Airtel offers its 200 Mbps plan for Rs 999 (excluding taxes). Know more about the differences by reading below.

  • Airtel and You Broadband both offer 200 Mbps plans to customers.
  • Airtel offers its plan for Rs 999.
  • You Broadband doesn't offer OTT benefits with its 200 Mbps plan.

There are more than 350 internet service providers in India that offer broadband service, and among them, Airtel Xstream and You broadband are placed in the Top 10. You Broadband is an FTTH company owned by Vodafone Idea, India's third-largest telecom operator. It can be a little challenging for customers to pick between these two internet service providers' 200 Mbps broadband services. In order to choose which broadband 200 Mbps internet plan is appropriate for you, we will discuss the benefits each of them provides in this article.

You Broadband and Airtel: 200 Mbps Broadband Plan Details

The price of the You Broadband 200 Mbps plan for its subscribers, including taxes, is Rs 1,062 per month. While Airtel offers its 200 Mbps plan for Rs 999 (excluding taxes). If you're wondering how the You Broadband plan is more expensive when businesses like Airtel offer their 200 Mbps plan for Rs 999, you should be clear that the price of Airtel's plan on its website does not include taxes. So, when you buy the 200 Mbps broadband plan from Airtel, you also have to pay Rs 180 in addition to taxes. In comparison, the same plan from You Broadband is at least Rs 100 cheaper.

3.5TB of data is offered to subscribers by You Broadband, which is more than what Airtel provides (3.3TB). There are other long-term alternatives available for the 200 Mbps package from You Broadband. Users can select the 200 Mbps package from You Broadband for 95, 180, or 360 days for Rs 3186, Rs 6372, and Rs 12744, respectively.

Additional OTT options included with the Airtel Broadband subscription include access to Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime, Xstream Premium, VIP service, Apollo 24/7, FASTag, and Wynk Premium. While the You broadband plan does not provide its consumers with any OTT advantages. However, the plan would have been a fantastic option for customers if it had included OTT features.

Remember that You Broadband adds additional Rs 1000 for the modem and Wi-Fi router it provides; however it is refundable. If you are wondering whose plan is better, know that it is hard to say that. It is because both plans are good at their place. It's all about your spending capacity and how you plan to utilise the connection.

