You Broadband Provides a Truly Affordable 200 Mbps Plan

One of the most economical 200 Mbps plans is provided to users in India by You Broadband, the fibre-optic division of Vodafone Idea. You Broadband can be a wonderful option if you're searching for a package that gives you a fast internet connection while still keeping your costs under control. One thing is certain, though: this plan does not include any excessively generous (OTT) advantages. With any of its services, You Broadband doesn't provide a single OTT perk to its clients. Users in Vadodara can access the plan we'll be discussing today, but it's important to remember that in several other places also, this plan is available.

Details of the You Broadband 200 Mbps Plan

The cost of the You Broadband 200 Mbps plan for customers, including taxes, is Rs 1,062 per month. If you're asking how this is less expensive when companies like Airtel offer their 200 Mbps plan for Rs 999, realise that Airtel's plan mentioned on the website doesn't include taxes. Therefore, in addition to paying taxes, you will also need to pay Rs 180 when purchasing the Rs 999 plan from Airtel. The identical plan from You Broadband is at least Rs 100 less expensive in comparison. Keep in mind that the Airtel Broadband subscription comes with additional OTT features.

Additionally, You Broadband provides subscribers with 3.5TB of data, which is more than what Airtel or Jio do with their top-tier plans (3.3TB). Long-term options of You Broadband's 200 Mbps plan are also offered. Users have the option of choosing You Broadband's 200 Mbps plan for 95 days, 180 days, and 360 days for Rs 3186, Rs 6018, and Rs 11328, respectively.

Keep in mind that the company charges extra for the modem and Wi-Fi router it offers. However, the security deposit is refundable. If the plan had included OTT features, it would have been a terrific choice for consumers. This plan is still available to users since it is among the most affordable ones you will ever find.