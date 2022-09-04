Reasons Your Broadband Wi-Fi is Unstable

You must have the best Wi-Fi connection if you want to watch videos on OTT platforms or work from home or the office. Wi-Fi speed and coverage, however, might fluctuate, particularly in large apartments with thick concrete walls. In some areas of your home, you might have the finest Wi-Fi reception, while in others, there might be dead zones. Numerous factors that affect Wi-coverage, Wi-Fi's speed, and general dependability might contribute to the technology's unreliability.

Causes of a Weak and Unreliable Wi-Fi Connection

Physical distance

The main cause of poor connectivity is the physical separation between the Wi-Fi router and the devices. The connectivity will be worse the further away it gets.

Interference

Wi-Fi signals can be easily interfered with because they use the same frequency bands as microwaves, cell phones, and RF equipment. Therefore, watch out for any interference from your neighbours.

Obstructions

Wooden furniture and concrete walls can partially absorb or block the signal, which is a problem for Wi-Fi strength, especially on 5GHz or higher spectrum devices.

Using only one router

A single router can't cover your entire house if you live in a large mansion, especially if there are signal-blocking walls.

Router performance

To comply with all of our criteria, you must use a modern generation router. Your broadband package's pre-installed routers might not function as intended.

Excessive bandwidth consumption

The Wi-Fi router's capacity may be the cause of the issue because it may be overloaded with intrusive or unwanted gadgets that use a lot of bandwidth.

Lack of hardwiring

While PCs and TVs can have cable connections, smartphones and laptops need Wi-Fi. Ultimately, removing any unnecessary strain from your Wi-Fi is crucial for a reliable connection.

Poor optimisations

To ensure that the Wi-Fi connection is stabilised, you can adjust how your Wi-Fi performs a crucial function. If you don't use all of the channels that the router supports, the signal will suffer.

Damaged infrastructure

Examine the coaxial cable or fibre line entering your home for signs of wear and tear. It might sustain damage from severe weather, which would affect the connection.

Additional router features

The most recent routers include pre-installed capabilities like app control, an integrated VPN, and more. These may restrict or affect Wi-Fi speed.