Jio and Google Collab Again, this time for a 5G Smartphone

Reliance Jio, India's number one telecom operator, and the search engine giant Google are collaborating again. This time, both companies are going to work together to build an affordable 5G smartphone for the Indian market. Hopefully, this affordable 5G smartphone could also be shipped to other developing countries. In the past, Jio and Google worked on their affordable 4G smartphone called JioPhone Next. But, that smartphone didn't turn out to be a very big success, or even if it has been one (which it is most likely not), Jio hasn't revealed a specific sales figure for the device. Regardless, the JioPhone 5G (a likely moniker) could be a big success if it launches under Rs 10,000 price point.

India needs 5G smartphones under Rs 10,000 price point to really proliferate the presence of 5G devices in the country. Masses cannot afford 5G smartphones in the mid-range or semi-mid-range segment. Note that Jio and Google won't just limit their partnership to a 5G smartphone. Here's more that Jio will be collaborating with Google on.

Jio and Google Partnership to Extend Beyond Just 5G Smartphone

Reliance Jio and Google are going to be working together on the telco's 5G solutions. During the 45th AGM of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), Chairman and MD, Mukesh Ambani said that Jio would also leverage the advanced capabilities of Google Cloud to offer Jio's Private 5G stack and other 5G enabled solutions to both domestic and global users at scale.

It is also worth remembering that Google owns a stake in Jio. Back in 2020, Google picked up a 7.73% stake in Jio Platforms Limited for Rs 33,737 crore. Thus, the more profits Jio will make, the more money Google would make at the end of the day. Google had also made a strategic investment into Bharti Airtel earlier this year for $700 million.