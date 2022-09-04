Reliance Jio Will Bring India True 5G after True 4G as it Turns Six

Reliance Jio, India's number one telecom operator, is going to turn six on September 5, 2022. The telco launched its 4G services on September 6, 2016. Since then, India has gone through a digital revolution with the data costs going dramatically low and millions of Indians getting unlimited voice calling with their mobile plans. Jio has made a massive difference in the daily lives of almost every Indian. Without Jio, the old business model might have continued, and Indian users would still be paying Rs 200+ for each GB of data they consume, along with paying for every second of voice calling and SMS.

Now, the next goal for Jio to further boost the digital revolution in India is to bring True 5G services. Why is it that Jio's 5G is being referred to as True 5G? It is because Jio is the only telecom operator in India which will deploy 5G SA (standalone) networks where the 5G network would work on its independent infrastructure, technology, and equipment. All the other operators, including Airtel and Vodafone Idea (Vi), would be deploying 5G NSA (non-standalone), where the 5G network requires to fall back on the 4G core and both work together. 5G SA networks can bring more use cases to life and consume lesser power than 5G NSA.

Jio has committed over Rs 2 lakh crore for launching PAN-India 5G in several phases spread over 18 months. Jio's 5G network would be the biggest in the world, with the most advanced technology supporting it. The best thing is that Jio doesn't want to keep 5G reserved for people living in the big cities. Instead, the telco wants 5G networks to reach each and every part of India as fast as possible. The 18 months deadline for PAN-India coverage would make India the country with the fastest 5G rollout in the entire world. Jio wants to connect people with 5G networks even in places where only satellite network connectivity was an option.

Indians to Consume 50GB Data Per Month on Average by End of 2027

According to Ericsson's Mobility Report published in June 2022, mobile traffic in India has grown by 15 times in the last five years and is further expected to double in the coming three years. No doubt that Jio's arrival in the Indian market has contributed majorly to this. By the end of 2027, 5G is estimated to account for nearly 40% of mobile subscriptions in India. Further, with 5G in the scene, the Indian users are estimated to consume 50GB of data per month on average.

With its constant innovations and new products, Jio has been nothing but a blessing for the Indians. The telco was a major push in evolving the Indian market into adopting digital solutions and methods for scaling businesses and interacting with each other. Team TelecomTalk wishes Jio a happy birthday.