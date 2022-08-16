Android 13 Stable Version Now Available for Multiple Pixel Smartphones

The most recent iteration of Google's mobile operating system, Android 13, is now accessible for download. If you still have an earlier Pixel 3 device, you will not be getting the update because the list of Pixel devices starts at Pixel 4 and above. For phones and tablets, the most recent version of Android includes several brand-new capabilities, such as the capacity to expand app colour themes to more apps, language options at the app level, privacy controls, and the capability to copy-paste files from one device to another with just a click. Here's a brief glance.

Devices Which Will Get Android 13 from Google

Google's Android 13 is first available for the Pixel phones. Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL, Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a (5G), Pixel 5, Pixel 5a, Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, and Pixel 6a are all on the list. According to Google's blog post, Android 13 will also be released for devices made by Samsung, Asus, HMD (Nokia phones), iQOO, Motorola, OnePlus, Oppo, Realme, Sharp, Sony, Tecno, Vivo, Xiaomi, and more. Additionally, Google has provided a list of some of Android 13's new features. With Android 12, Google introduced the Material You style for the home screen, which can be further customised. Users can now alter non-Google apps to fit the phone's background theme and colours, according to Google.

Now, Android users can designate a particular language for particular apps. Users that feel at ease speaking foreign languages are the target audience. Therefore, a user can choose a different language for each programme while keeping the phone's system language set to one. Also included in Android 13 is increased privacy. With an app, users can choose only particular images and videos. If an app requests their permission, they are no longer obligated to share their complete photo library. In particular, if you copy sensitive information like your email address, phone number, or login credentials onto your device, Google is providing greater protection to clipboard data. After a while, Android will automatically erase your clipboard history.

Additionally, Android 13 allows for finer-grained notification settings and ensures that you receive just specific alerts. According to the blog post, the apps you download will now require your express consent to deliver notifications. Additionally, Google is adding support for spatial audio to Android 13. Users of Android 13 smartphones will enjoy a more immersive listening experience when using headphones that enable this specific feature.

Additionally, there is better consistency across various devices. To send and receive messages from the Chromebook itself, users can stream their messaging apps directly to the device. Users will also be able to copy any piece of content from their Android phone and paste it into their tablet, which is more significant. According to Google, it also functions the other way around. Additionally, Android 13 significantly improves tablet productivity and multitasking. Tablets now have an enhanced taskbar that allows users to see all of their important programmes. Additionally, it offers the simple drag-and-drop integration of any app into split-screen mode. Additionally, Android tablets will distinguish between touches made with a stylus pen and a palm. According to Google, utilising a tablet will result in fewer unintentional stray markings.