Tata Play Fiber, Airtel, Jio and BSNL 300 Mbps Plans You Must Check Out

A high-speed internet connection is now more important than ever across the world, affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Today, almost everyone who stays at home requires a reliable internet connection. India's 4G networks won't be able to meet this demand. However, some internet service providers (ISPs) provide fibre broadband connections that can reach speeds of up to 1 Gbps. Today, though, we'll focus on Tata Play Fiber, JioFiber, Airtel Xstream Fiber, and BSNL Bharat Fibre's 300 Mbps broadband plans. Plans with 300 Mbps can accommodate practically all user needs.

Tata Play Fiber 300 Mbps Broadband plan

Tata Play Fiber's 300 Mbps package costs Rs 1,500 per month. For one month, this plan provides 3.3TB of fair-usage-policy (FUP) data. The installation is cost-free, and there is a free landline connection. The company also offers users a free dual-band router. Additionally, a long-term purchase of this plan is possible. Up to Rs 2,400 can be saved by purchasing Tata Sky Broadband's 300 Mbps plan for a full year.

JioFiber 300 Mbps Broadband plan

JioFiber's 300 Mbps broadband package costs Rs 1,499. Users receive a free landline connection and 3.3TB FUP data for the month. The plan's free over-the-top (OTT) advantages are its main selling point. With this package, users have access to 16 OTT subscriptions, including Disney+ Hotstar, Netflix (Basic), Amazon Prime Video, SonyLIV, Voot Select, Voot Kids, ZEE5, Hoichoi, SunNXT, Lionsgate Play, Discovery+, JioCinema, Eros Now, ShemarooMe, ALTBalaji, and JioSaavn. Users can also request a free Jio STB (Set-Top Box).

Airtel Xstream Fiber 300 Mbps Broadband plan

JioFiber and Airtel Xstream Fiber both offer nearly identical plans. For a cost of Rs 1,499, the Airtel plan offers up to 3.3TB of data every month. There is a landline connection that is free and comes with some OTT features like Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video, and other Airtel Thanks apps.

BSNL Bharat Fibre 300 Mbps Broadband plan

The 300 Mbps broadband plan from BSNL Bharat Fibre is also available for Rs 1,499. However, BSNL gives 4TB of FUP data, which is the most by any major ISP (Internet Service Provider) on this list. Additionally, consumers have access to a free landline connection from BSNL and a free OTT benefit of Disney+ Hotstar Premium.