BSNL has a Prepaid Plan that Can any Day Beat Private Telcos

The most economical alternative for prepaid mobile users in India right now is Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL). This is due to the fact that, in contrast to its private competitors, such as Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea, the state-run telecom is the only one that hasn't implemented prepaid pricing increases (Vi). Customers can choose from a prepaid package that none of the private operators offers. Every telecom operator in the nation should provide this plan; it needn't cost as much as BSNL's, but a plan like this would be extremely beneficial. Let's analyse the plan we are referring to.

The BSNL 4G Prepaid Plan that Other Telecom Operators ought to Provide

Customers can choose from a Rs 398 prepaid package from BSNL. The company has offered this previously. However, none of the private telecom operators provides this kind of plan. For the uninitiated, the Rs 398 prepaid plan offers clients genuinely unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS per day, and truly unlimited data without any fair usage-policy (FUP) limits for data consumption. This plan is valid for a total of 30 days. A postpaid package similar to this one is available from Vodafone Idea for Rs 699.

But for a selected group of people, a 30 or 28-day prepaid package from a private telecom at a cost of Rs 500 would be fantastic. For many, it would lessen the need for fibre broadband. It's not true to suggest that 4G networks are as dependable as fibre internet connections in terms of speed and network congestion, but it would be a fantastic plan.

Moreover, since it would not be a cheap plan, it would also enable the telcos to increase their average revenue per user (ARPU) statistic. Even while BSNL's plan, which costs Rs 398, appears to be a reasonable choice, the absence of 4G networks only dilutes the value of the data benefits. The nation's 4G networks are now being rolled out by the state-run telco.