Reliance Jio Prepaid Plans which Come with One Month Validity

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), the country's national telecom regulator, amended the country's telecom laws in January of this year, making it essential for telcos in India to provide 30-day or one-month plans as part of its prepaid offers. The decision made it necessary for Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea to provide 30-day packs as part of their prepaid offerings, highlighting how subscribers who can only choose from 28-day plans have insufficient options for managing their monthly phone bills.

Since then, Reliance Jio provides such plans that provide you with voice calling perks, high-speed 4G broadband, SMS services, and bundled content services as well. These plans are truly monthly in their validity duration. Here are the features that each of these plans has to offer.

Jio Rs 181 Pack: What it Offers

The cheapest 30-day or one-month prepaid plan currently offered by the telecom provider is Reliance Jio's Rs 181 pack. The pack is a data add-on package that can only be used by users who already have an active primary prepaid plan on their account. For a period of 30 days, the recharge boosts a user's existing 4G data allotment by 30GB. After this allotment runs out, customers can continue browsing the internet at a 64kbps speed cap indefinitely. The add-on does not include any extra calling or content options.

Jio Rs 241 Pack: What it Offers

Similar to the previous plan, the Rs 241 Reliance Jio prepaid recharge offers a data add-on. This 30-day subscription boosts the user's existing 4G data allowance by 40GB and offers unlimited 64kbps surfing after 40GB. The Rs 181 pack listed above offers the same other advantages.

Jio Rs 259 Pack: What it Offers

Reliance Jio's Rs 259 pack is an all-inclusive prepaid plan that includes voice calling, SMS messaging, and multimedia offerings. The Rs 259 prepaid plan, however, only has a one-month validity period, whilst all other plans have 30-day validity periods. The amount of days in each month will therefore affect how long this plan will be valid.

Users receive 100 SMS messages daily, 1.5GB of 4G bandwidth per day, and unlimited voice conversations within India. Access to the JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, and JioCloud bundled services is also included in the subscription. Users have access to limitless internet browsing at 64kbps after 1.5GB of data per day.

Jio Rs 296 Pack: What it Offers

Reliance Jio's Rs 296 bundle has a 30-day validity period. For the full duration, it includes 25GB of 4G data; after that, 64kbps browsing is available without limits. The plan's additional features are identical to those of the previously described Rs 259 plan.

Jio Rs 301 Pack: What it Offers

Reliance Jio's Rs 301 package includes 50GB of 4G data and limitless bandwidth at 64kbps after the 50GB allotment has been reached. The plan's other features are identical to those of the other data add-on plans stated above.