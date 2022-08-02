Airtel Reveals 5G Launch Strategy

Bharti Airtel has revealed its launch strategy for 5G networks in India. The spectrum auction 2022 for 5G airwaves is over, and the telcos have got plenty of 5G airwaves to cover the whole country with 5G networks, said Ashwini Vaishnaw, telecom minister of India. Now once the auction is over, eyes will be on how soon can DoT (Department of Telecommunications) can give the spectrum to the telcos which they have purchased during the auction. The faster DoT will give the airwaves, the faster telcos can roll out 5G services.

Airtel on Monday told India about its 5G launch strategy in short. But before we get to that, let's take a look at what Airtel did during the 5G spectrum auctions.

Bharti Airtel 5G Spectrum Auction Results

Airtel said that it spent Rs 43,084 crore to get a total of 19867 MHz of 5G spectrum across several bands, including the 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, 3300 MHz, and 26 GHz band. The telco believes that it has created an ideal spectrum bank for delivering the best 5G experience to consumers. Airtel said it completed 100x capacity enhancement at the lowest cost possible. The spectrum acquired by Airtel is for 20 years. Now let's take a look at what is the strategy of Bharti Airtel to launch 5G in India.

Airtel 5G Launch Strategy

Bharti Airtel said that it will launch 5G in every part of the country, starting with key cities first. Which are these key cities? They could very well be the cities where Airtel was already testing 5G networks. Then, it could be the cities which the telcos think are the best for offering B2B services with 5G.

Akash Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Jio, hinted that Jio would launch 5G in India by August 15, 2022. Whether this is correct or not will be known in a matter of few days.