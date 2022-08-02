The Chinese business Xiaomi has introduced the Mijia Glasses. The sunglasses are available for crowdfunding starting on August 3 and are posted on the XiaomiYouPin website. The details of the glasses' specifications have been made public. A 50MP quad-bayer four-in-one wide-angle camera and an 8MP periscope telephoto camera with split optical image stabilisation are purportedly included in the Mijia eyewear (OIS). According to reports, the glasses weigh roughly 100g. Mijia glasses have a 5x optical zoom and a 15x hybrid zoom. The Xiaomi Mijia Glasses can be reserved straight from the website by qualified consumers.

Xiaomi Mijia Glasses Price

The cost of the Xiaomi Mijia Glasses Camera is CNY 2,699 (about Rs 31,500). The spectacles camera would apparently be offered for CNY 2,499 during the crowdsourcing period (roughly Rs 29,200). It's important to note that neither the following specifications nor the pricing information could be independently verified.

Xiaomi Mijia Glasses Specifications

A 50MP quad-bayer four-in-one wide-angle camera and an 8MP periscope telephoto camera are purportedly included in the Xiaomi Mijia Glasses. The camera has split OIS capability. It has a 5x optical zoom and a 16x hybrid zoom. It is rumoured to enable real-time video recording for wearers. It supposedly supports second-level rush capture and the backtracking capability. The retracing feature can save image data from 10 seconds before hitting the shutter.

The Xiaomi Mijia Glasses can quickly import photographs from a smartphone after connecting to it. It is rumoured to have an independent 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon processor built in. These are also augmented reality (AR) spectacles. According to reports, the Mijia Glasses can switch between Chinese and English.

Future OTA updates are expected to bring more features. The glasses have a Sony Micro OLED display and a free-form optical prism with a 60% light efficiency. It is built to provide a maximum brightness of 3,000 nits. It has been certified as meeting German Rheinland low blue light standards. The 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage of the Xiaomi Mijia Glasses. Additionally, dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0 compatibility are claimed to be included. A 10,200mAh battery with 10W charging capabilities is said to be included. the company states that it can capture 100 minutes of nonstop video.