STL Brings Optical Connectivity Solutions to Help India with 5G Journey

Sterlite Technologies Limited (STL), a leading integrator of digital networks, has announced a comprehensive suite of connectivity solutions. These solutions are meant to help India with its 5G journey. India is expected to get around 200 million 5G subscribers by the year 2025. To offer excellent services to consumers, the telecom industry requires state-of-the-art optical products which can make 5G deployment quick, easy and cost-effective. STL has been preparing for the 5G launch in India for the last few years. The best thing is that STL is manufacturing homegrown optical connectivity solutions.

The suite of optical connectivity solutions includes - Stellar Fibre, Cable, Enclosures, and Connectors. STL claims that these solutions will bring four core benefits for the telecom operators. These four benefits are - lower TCO (Total cost of ownership), faster time-to-market, scalable, and agile.

Things STL is Doing to Prepare Business for Future Demand

STL is also enhancing fibre and cable production capacity to meet the higher OFC demand that 5G will create. For the past few quarters, STL has been ramping up production capacity because of this only. There's an STL academy that the company is running to train professionals on 5G. STL also signed an MoU with NASSCOM to increase the number of certified professionals in India.

There are a lot of other things that STL is doing to ensure that it is ready to meet the demand for products and services that 5G is going to create for India in the near future.

Paul Atkinson, STL, said, “We believe our optical solutions will make India accelerate towards 5G connectivity. We will continue to build innovative, cost-effective products to enable accelerated network rollouts for a seamless user experience and empower digital transformation at scale, connecting billions.”

This is the right time for a company such as STL to boost production capacity as India needs fiberisation at a large scale to meet the capacity demands that 5G will come with.