STL Q1 FY23 Revenues at Rs 1575 Crore, Company has a Rs 11,200 Crore Order Book

Sterlite Technologies Limited (STL) is one of the prominent integrators of digital networks in the telecom industry. The company has clients in multiple regions of the globe and has reported a 20% increase in YoY revenues during Q1 FY23. STL said that its revenue for Q1 FY23 stood at Rs 1575 crore. The company claims that it has a Rs 11,200 crore order book. What’s interesting is that the maximum of the revenues (62%) for STL came from Europe and the US.

As telcos and enterprises across the world invest in 5G, FTTx, and data centres, the need for optical fibre deployments will increase. Globally, the demand for optical fibre is expected to increase exponentially, and the optical fibre is said to surpass 541 mn fkm in FY22.

STL has boiled down the key areas where its focus lies for now. First is the company’s focus on the optical business. In the United States (US), STL is starting its world-class manufacturing facility for optical fibre. The new manufacturing facility is expected to go live in Q3 FY23.

The company is further working with the leading telecom operators in the UK and India to help them with their 5G and FTTH deployments. There’s also an STL Academy where the company is building its talent pool to enable them to help with scaling business operations in the coming years.

The environment is also a focus for STL. The company has promised to achieve net zero emissions by 2030. STL has already reduced emissions of 15000 tonnes of CO2 equivalent through several different initiatives in the last two years and has also recycled 500,000 cubic meters of water from FY19 to Q1 FY23.

“Our global footprint, technology-led solutions, and effective supply chain management continue to be major contributors to our growth. With increased focus on efficiency and prudent capital management, we expect to sustain this positive momentum,” said Ankit Agarwal, Managing Director, STL.