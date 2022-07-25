Vivo Y30 5G Launched: Check Display, Chipset, Battery, Camera and More

The 6.51-inch IPS screen of the Vivo Y30 5G has HD+ (1,600x720 pixel) resolution. Additionally, the screen has an 88.99% screen ratio, a 20:9 aspect ratio, and a 72% NTSC colour spectrum. Additionally, it has two nano SIM slots, one of which may accommodate a microSD card and supports dual-SIM dual standby.

The 6.51-inch IPS display and two back cameras on the Vivo Y30 5G was introduced in Thailand. The smartphone is available in two colours at launch. The MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, along with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, powers it. It has a USB Type-C port as well as a 5,000mAh battery. It supports dual SIM cards, has a fingerprint reader built into the side power button, and also has a face wake feature for locking and unlocking the phone.

Vivo Y30 5G Specifications

The 6.51-inch IPS screen of the Vivo Y30 5G has HD+ (1,600x720 pixel) resolution. Additionally, the screen has an 88.99% screen ratio, a 20:9 aspect ratio, and a 72% NTSC colour spectrum. Additionally, it has two nano SIM slots, one of which may accommodate a microSD card and supports dual-SIM dual standby. Additionally, Bluetooth 5.1 support is included. The MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, along with 6GB of RAM, powers the device. The 128GB internal storage can be used to increase the RAM by up to 2GB.

The Vivo Y30 5G has two rear cameras, one with a 50MP primary lens and the other with a 2MP bokeh lens with an LED light. For taking images in dim lighting, the camera has a Super Night Mode. Dual-view video is another feature that allows users to record videos using both the front and back cameras. Additionally, picture-in-picture mode is supported. Eye Autofocus, Multi-Style Portrait, Face Beauty, Panorama Mode, Live Photo, Slow Motion, and Time-Lapse are additional camera functions. The Vivo Y30 5G also has a document scanning feature for users. The phone has an 8-megapixel selfie camera up front.

Additionally, the Vivo Y30 5G has an Ultra Game Mode 2.0 with support for picture-in-picture gaming and vibration for 4D games. Additionally, it has a "Do Not Disturb" function. Multi-Turbo 5.5, which optimises the SoC, GPU, RAM, and touch of the device, is included for gaming. Vivo has a fingerprint scanner built into the side-mounted power button for locking and unlocking the smartphone. Additionally, it has Face Wake.

The phone's 5,000mAh battery is said to last for 27.2 days in standby mode, 140 hours of audio playback, and 15.9 hours of web viewing. 10W rapid charging is supported by the Vivo Y30 5G. The battery may be charged using the USB Type-C connection. Without the camera bump, the smartphone weighs roughly 193g and measures about 8.25mm thick. The Vivo Y30 5G is approximately 164mm in height and 75.84mm in breadth.

Vivo Y30 5G Price and Availability

The business announced the introduction of the Vivo Y30 5G in Thailand via Facebook. The phone has a price of THB 8,699 advertised on a retailer's website (roughly Rs 18,900). Starlight Black and Rainbow Fantasy are the available colour options.

