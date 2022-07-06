Vivo Expected to Launch New 5G Device Soon

Vivo, a Chinese smartphone manufacturer, is soon expected to launch a new affordable 5G smartphone. Reportedly, this device will be placed under the Y series portfolio. The smartphone in concern is the Vivo Y30 5G. The smartphone’s launch is expected soon because of its listing on NBTC (National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission) in Thailand. There’s already a Vivo Y30 smartphone available in the market, but it is the standard edition and was launched back in December 2020. This one will be the 5G variant. Let’s take a look at all that has been revealed because of the listing.

Vivo Y30 5G Revealed Specifications

The Vivo Y30 5G has been listed on NBTC with the model number V2160. According to a MySmartPrice report, the listing confirms that the device will support GSM/WCDMA/LTE/NR networks.

Since this is the first time this device has been spotted on any of the certification platforms, there is no other confirmed detail for the smartphone. However, it should be an upgraded version of the Vivo Y30. Let’s recall the specifications of the Vivo Y30 Standard Edition.

Vivo Y30 Standard Edition Specifications

The Vivo Y30 Standard Edition was launched quite a while back in 2020 with a 6.51-inch HD+ IPS LCD display powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 SoC coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

The device has a dual-camera setup at the rear with a 13MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, the Vivo Y30 comes with an 8MP camera sensor at the front. It packs a 5000mAh battery with support for standard 10W charging. So it will take quite some time for your smartphone’s big battery to charge completely.

The upcoming 5G variant will pack a faster and more powerful chip definitely. It could be one of the Snapdragon 6 series or MediaTek Dimensity series chipsets. More will be known in the coming days.