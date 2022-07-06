iQOO 10, iQOO 10 Pro Launch Date and Time Confirmed

iQOO is soon going to release its flagship smartphone series for the year – the iQOO 10 series for the users. The series will come with two smartphones – iQOO 10 and iQOO 10 Pro. The devices will first be launched in China and then will be made available for customers in other parts of the world. iQOO has announced the launch date and time of the smartphone series. The devices will launch on July 19 at 7:30 PM (local time in China).

iQOO Shares Image of the iQOO 10

iQOO has shared a teaser of the iQOO 10. From the teaser image, it can be seen that the smartphone will come with a dual-tone finish. The camera module at the rear looks to be made of glass, while the bottom area from the rear camera setup looks to have a leather covering. There’s only a time frame of two weeks left until the launch of the iQOO 10 series.

For now, iQOO hasn’t shared much about smartphones. The iQOO 10 and the iQOO 10 Pro both are expected to be pretty powerful devices.

iQOO 10 Pro was recently spotted on TENAA certification with all the major specs confirmed. The device is going to come with a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with Quad HD+ resolution and support for 120Hz refresh rate. There will be an ultra-sonic in-display fingerprint sensor. The device will come with Android 12 OS out of the box, which will have iQOO UI on top.

iQOO 10 Pro is going to come with a dual-camera setup at the rear with a 50MP primary sensor and a 14.6MP secondary sensor. The secondary sensor could be a telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom support. For selfies, the iQOO 10 Pro is going to come with a 16MP snapper.

The device is equipped with a 4500mAh battery with speculations of supporting 200W fast charging. It will be powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage.