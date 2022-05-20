Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 and Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Officially Introduced By Qualcomm

The American multinational corporation Qualcomm Technologies has announced its latest and most powerful chipsets – Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 and Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 which will power the next generation of premium and high-tier Android smartphones. The new Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 chipset comes as an upgrade over the company’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. It will be interesting to see how these two new chipsets are in terms of performance as the latest reports from Counterpoint, IDC and Strategy Analytics suggest that Qualcomm Technologies is the global leader in premium Android smartphone SoC industry share. Let’s take a detailed look at the two newly introduced processors from Qualcomm.

Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1

Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 delivers ultra-smooth responsiveness, colour-rich HDR scenes at the highest visual quality, and desktop-level capabilities allowing for an amazing gameplay experience. The Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 is coupled with an upgraded Adreno GPU enabling up to 10% faster speeds and 30% power reduction.

In addition to this, the Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 features technologies like 8K HDR video and is capable of capturing in the premium HDR10+ format allowing for significantly improved videography on smartphones. The chipset is equipped with the Snapdragon X65 Modem-RF System provides remarkable speed and efficiency so users can talk to friends and family for over 5.5 hours longer.

Snapdragon 7 Gen 1

The other processor that the company has launched is the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1. The chipset has been equipped with the Adreno Frame Motion Engine which can double the framerate to improve the content while maintaining the same power consumption significantly. The processor also comes with an enhanced Adreno GPU that delivers more than 20% faster graphics rendering.

Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 features a Qualcomm Spectra triple ISP, enabling users to shoot simultaneously from three cameras. The Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 comes with a dedicated Trust Management Engine and Android Ready SE which particularly focuses on the safety and protection of users’ information.

It is to be noted that smartphones from ASUS ROG, Black Shark, Honor, iQOO, Lenovo, Motorola, Nubia, OnePlus, Oppo, Realme, RedMagic, Redmi, Vivo, Xiaomi, and ZTE, will feature Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 starting from Q3 2022. On the other hand, brands such as Honor, Oppo, and Xiaomi have confirmed the presence of Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset in their smartphones starting from Q2 2022.