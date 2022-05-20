Amazfit GTR 2 New Version Introduced in India for Rs 10,999

The wearable brand owned by Zepp Health – Amazfit has introduced a new smartwatch in India called the Amazfit GTR 2 New Version. The company had previously hinted at the launch of the device and it was originally scheduled to arrive on May 23. But seems like the company has changed its plan and launched the device today while the actual sale will commence on May 23. Mentioned below are the complete specifications and price details of the new Amazfit GTR 2 New Version.

Amazfit GTR 2 New Version Specifications and Price

The company has launched the Amazfit GTR 2 New Version as a boiled-down version of the GTR 2. The brand did the same with its Amazfit GTS 2 Mini New Edition which was launched in India in April as a trimmed-down version of the GTS 2 Mini. The newly launched GTR 2 New Version has a somewhat similar design to the GTR 2.

The new Amazfit GTR 2 New Version has been launched with a 1.39-inch high-definition AMOLED screen with a resolution of 454 x 454 pixels. The display of the device offers up to 450nits brightness and a pixel density of 326PPI. The display screen is also layered with 2.5D glass with a scratch-resistant diamond-like carbon coating.

Talking about the health and fitness features, the latest wearable comes with over 90 sports modes which include the likes of outdoor running, walking, indoor cycling, open water swimming, elliptical, pool swimming, climbing, trail running, and treadmill, skiing, free training, and outdoor cycling. You can also track your fitness factors such as heart rate, distance, step count, calorie count, sleep tracking and stress levels.

The device comes with an in-house built BioTracker, Blood-oxygen saturation measurement (SpO2), biological data sensor, accelerometer, gyroscope sensor, geomagnetic sensor, air pressure sensor, and ambient light sensor when it comes to the sensor systems onboard. GTR 2 New Version features a 471mAh battery that offers up to 14 days of battery life with typical use.

Amazfit GTR 2 New Version has been priced at Rs 11,999, however, will be sold for Rs 10,999 during its first sale starting on May 23. The brand is offering Lightning Grey and Thunder Black silicone strap colour options.