Infinix Note 12 and the Infinix Note 12 Turbo Launched in India – Check Specifications and Price

The Hong-Kong based smartphone manufacturer Infinix has launched a couple of new smartphones in India. The newly launched devices are called the Infinix Note 12 and the Infinix Note 12 Turbo. Both the smartphones from the brand are budget devices and are priced under Rs 15,000. The devices come featuring a remarkable battery, AMOLED display screens and are powered by MediaTek chipsets. Let’s take a look at the specifications of the new Infinix Note 12 and the Infinix Note 12 Turbo.

Infinix Note 12 Specs and Price

Infinix Note 12 has been launched with a 6.7-inch full-HD+ display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone has already been launched in some of the global markets and arrives with a MediaTek Helio G88 chipset. The device is backed by a 5000mAH battery with support for 33W fast charging.

Infinix Note 12 operates on Android 11-based X OS 10.6. For the camera part, the device comes with a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50MP primary camera. The front of the smartphone has a 16MP selfie camera. Connectivity options on the device include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth, FM radio, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Infinix Note 12 has been launched in India at Rs 11,499 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model and Rs 12,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The handset will be available in Force Black, Jewel Blue, and Sunset Gold colour options.

Infinix Note 12 Turbo Specs and Price

Infinix Note 12 Turbo arrives in India with a 6.7-inch full-HD+ with 1,080×2,400 pixels AMOLED display. The display screen offers up to 1,000nits of peak brightness and a 180Hz touch sampling rate. There is a Corning Gorilla Glass 3 on the top for an added layer of protection.

Infinix Note 12 Turbo is powered by a MediaTek Helio G96 processor which is coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The internal storage can be expanded up to 512GB using a microSD card. The device operates on Android 12 with the X OS 10.6 skin on top.

For the camera part, Infinix Note 12 Turbo features a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 50MP primary sensor, a 2MP depth sensor and an unspecified AI lens. The front of the smartphone has a 16MP selfie camera. The device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery and has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Infinix Note 12 Turbo has been priced at Rs 14,999 for the single 8GB RAM + 128GB configuration. It will be available in Force Black, Sapphire Blue, and Snowfall colour options.