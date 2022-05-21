Alliance Broadband Offers an Affordable 100 Mbps Plan than Airtel and BSNL

With the rising demand for connectivity, the number of broadband connection options has also increased. There are a number of internet service providers (ISPs) in the country that may offer the same broadband plan with different benefits, putting the users in the dilemma of choosing. In this article, we are going to take a look at the 100 Mbps plans offered by BSNL and Airtel along with one of the lesser-known service providers in India – Alliance Broadband. Mentioned below are the 100 Mbps broadband plans offered by Alliance, Airtel and BSNL and surprisingly, the plan from Alliance is cheaper than the other two ISPs when it comes to pricing.

Alliance Broadband 100 Mbps Plan

Alliance broadband offers a 100 Mbps plan called ENTRY which is the most basic plan in its portfolio. The ENTRY plan offers 100 Mbps of connectivity speed at a price tag of Rs 700 per month. The pack comes with access to three-month Amazon Prime along with other OTT platforms such as Eros Now, Zee5 Premium, Sony LIV and more. Users can also pay the charges for six months upfront with this plan.

The ‘Standard’ Pack from Airtel

Airtel Xstream Fiber can provide high-speed internet up to 1 Gbps, however, the telco offers some comparatively affordable plans with effective internet speed. Fibre Optic internet connection Airtel allows one of the fastest broadband connections and is highly reliable. Users can get access to the ‘Standard’ pack which provides 100 Mbps of internet speed at a monthly cost of Rs 799 exclusive of taxes. Users get 3.3TB or 3300GB of monthly fair-usage-policy (FUP) data with this plan.

100 Mbps Broadband Plans from BSNL

The state-owned telco BSNL under Bharat Fibre Broadband provides exciting plans for its users who want to opt for 100 Mbps of internet speed. BSNL actually offers two 100 Mbps plans namely, SuperStar Premium-1 and Fibre Value plan. SuperStar Premium-1 and Fibre Value plans provide 100 Mbps of internet speed at the cost of Rs 749 and Rs 799 per month respectively. FUP data limit set on the SuperStar Premium-1 plan is 1000GB whereas on the Fibre Value plan is 3300GB. It is to be kept in mind that all these packs are exclusive of GST and customers can also get an annual 100 Mbps pack for Rs 9,588. The SuperStar Premium-1 plan also comes with access to a few OTT platforms.