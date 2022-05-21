JioFiber: Every Broadband Plan the ISP Offers

India’s leading internet service provider (ISP) Jio offers a ton of broadband plans under JioFiber. The efficient services and reliable connectivity offered by JioFiber make it one of the preferable options to choose from. The company has plans for everyone, from cheap plans for budget users to high-end plans that can support corporate structures. In this article, we are going to take a look at all the broadband plans available under the portfolio of JioFiber along with pack details.

30 Mbps Plan from Jio

The cheapest plan offered by Jio offers a connectivity speed of 30 Mbps. JioFiber provides the 30 Mbps internet speed data plan at the price of Rs 399 per month. The FUP limit set on this plan is 3300Gb or 3.3TB. Using the 30 Mbps plan from JioFiber, customers can get access to smooth and seamless internet across multiple devices. There are no OTT benefits included with the plan but is suitable for users looking for a cheap plan.

JioFiber 100 Mbps Plan

One of India’s most reliable service providers, JioFiber offers a 100 Mbps internet speed data plan at the price of Rs 699 for a validity period of 30 days. The FUP limit set on this plan is 3300GB or 3.3TB. Users get access to symmetrical upload and download speeds of 100 Mbps with this plan.

150 Mbps Plan from Reliance Jio

Jio offers a 150 Mbps broadband plan that comes with access to a few OTT Platforms. JioFiber offers a 150 Mbps internet speed data plan at the price of Rs 999 for a validity period of 30 days. The FUP limit set on this plan is 3300Gb or 3.3TB. Users get access to symmetrical upload and download speeds of 150 Mbps with this plan. The plan is listed as a popular plan on the website and offers subscriptions to 15 OTT platforms including yearlong access to Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Eros Now and more.

300 Mbps Plan from Jio

JioFiber offers an appealing 300 Mbps plan that comes with amazing additional benefits. The plan offered by JioFiber comes at a price tag of Rs 1,499 per month (30 days) and offers 300 Mbps of internet speed with a FUP data limit of 3.3TB or 3300GB. The plan also offers unlimited calling and an equal upload and download speed set at 300 Mbps. Jio additionally offers a ton of OTT subscriptions which include access to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar and thirteen others.

JioFiber 500 Mbps Plan

When it comes to a 500 Mbps plan JioFiber has a pack that comes with multiple benefits. JioFiber offers a 500 Mbps plan at a cost of Rs 2,499 per month. The plan offers a symmetrical upload and download speed of 500 Mbps and provides seamless connectivity across multiple devices. In addition to this Jio offers various OTT subscriptions which include access to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar and thirteen others.

Jio Offers Two 1 Gbps Plans

When it comes to 1 Gbps plans JioFiber offers two plans with different data limits. The first plan offered by JioFiber comes at a price tag of Rs 3,999 per month (30 days) and offers 1 Gbps of internet speed with a FUP data limit of 3.3TB or 3300GB. The other 1 Gbps plan from JioFiber comes at a cost of Rs 8,499 for a validity period of 30 days and offers 6600GB of total data. Both of these plans offer unlimited calling and an equal upload and download speed set at 1 Gbps. Jio also offers multiple OTT subscriptions which include access to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar and thirteen others.