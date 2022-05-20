Disney+ Hotstar Three Months Subscription Available for Rs 151 Only

Disney+ Hotstar, one of the most popular over-the-top (OTT) platforms globally, is now available for Rs 151 only. For this price, users will get the subscription to the OTT platform for three months. This means users are essentially paying Rs 50.33 per month for the subscription. But the thing is, this is not a direct subscription.

You can’t buy it directly from the OTT platform’s website. If you want it, you will have to go for the Rs 151 data voucher from Vodafone Idea (Vi). That’s right, Vodafone Idea is offering its Rs 151 voucher with a three months subscription to the Disney+ Hotstar Mobile. Let’s check out the complete benefits of the data voucher.

Vodafone Idea Rs 151 Voucher That Offers Free Disney+ Hotstar Mobile Subscription

Vodafone Idea had recently announced a bunch of 4G data vouchers for the users. The Rs 151 voucher was amongst them. With this voucher, users get 8GB of data which can be used in a lumpsum manner.

Since it is a 4G only voucher, users only get data with it. There are no voice calling or SMS benefits offered with the same. The Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription will be a complimentary offer with this data voucher, and the users won’t have to pay anything extra in order to activate it.

If you want to spend less but still get a free subscription to an OTT platform, then you can go for Vi’s Rs 82 data voucher. It was also announced recently only, and it brings users a free subscription to the SonyLIV platform.

With the Rs 82 voucher, users get 4GB of lumpsum data, which comes with a validity of 14 days. Note that the SonyLIV subscription offered with the plan only carries a validity of 28 days. So if you want it again, you can purchase the same data voucher after the 28 days are over.