Redmi Note 11T Pro Plus has Been Spotted, Check Out Details

Smartphones in the mid-range segment have become quite confusing. There are just so many options with so many similar names and subtle differences that it becomes hard for a tech fan to remember all the details. Now, Redmi Note 11T Pro Plus has been spotted on Geekbench. The smartphone has been reportedly spotted with the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC. This particular chipset is meant for high-end smartphones, if not flagships. Thus, if Xiaomi is planning to pull off the Redmi Note 11T Pro Plus in the Rs 25,000 range with the Dimensity 8100 SoC, it could be a game-changer.

Check Redmi Note 11T Pro Plus Geekbench Scores

The Redmi Note 11T Pro Plus scored 4170 in a single-core and 6379 in multi-core test. The device was spotted by MySmartPrice, and from the listing, it can be seen that it will launch with Android 12 out of the box. The model listed on the platform has 8GB of RAM.

Note that the name of the chipset hasn’t been revealed in the listing. But the chipset specifications, including four 2.85 GHz clocked cores and four efficiency cores clocked at 2.0 GHz along with an ARM Mali-G610 MC6 GPU onboard, means that it is none other than the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC.

The company, earlier today, confirmed that it would be launching the Redmi Note 11T Pro Plus on May 24 in China. The device had also been found listed on 3C, and it hinted that it would come with a 6.6-inch FHD+ display with support for 144Hz refresh rate. Further, the device could come with up to 512GB of internal storage. Now, this is something that might make many users excited about the smartphone. The device could pack a 5000mAh battery inside with support for 120W fast-charging. More specifications and price of the smartphone will be revealed once the device is officially launched on May 24, 2022.