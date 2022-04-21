OnePlus Ace Launched With MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max SoC, Check Complete Specs

‘Ace’ is a smartphone series that was initially introduced by Oppo in China. It included smartphones that were true flagships and offered great value to the users. But later on, Oppo discontinued the ‘Ace’ series. Now it is back with the OnePlus branding, thanks to the merger of both the companies. OnePlus Ace is said to launch in India as well, but as the OnePlus 10R 5G (rumour). OnePlus 10R 5G is already confirmed to feature the MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max SoC, and since the OnePlus Ace has launched with the same chip, the rumour might be true.

OnePlus Ace, What Will You Get With It?

OnePlus Ace looks very much like the Realme GT Neo 3, however, with a slightly tweaked design. There’s a dual texture on the rear of the OnePlus Ace. As mentioned above, the device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max SoC and features a 6.7-inch FHD+ 120Hz OLED display (Gorilla Glass 5) on top.

There’s a triple-camera system at the rear where the primary sensor is a 50MP IMX766 sensor with OIS. Further, there is an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 2MP macro lens. At the front, users get a punch-hole cutout with a 16MP sensor.

The device sports a 4500mAh battery with support for 150W fast-charging. OnePlus claims that the battery of the smartphone can go from 0% to 50% in just 5 minutes. To the people who are concerned, OnePlus said that the battery health of the OnePlus Ace would only drop to 80% even after 1600 charging cycles (equivalent to over four years).

There’s also a version of the smartphone which comes with a 5000mAh battery with support for 80W fast-charging. Since the 150W fast-charging supported device is not a bad deal, there’s no reason why anyone would go for the 80W fast-charging variant.

OnePlus Ace Price

OnePlus Ace starts at 2499 yuan (approximately $387) for the 8GB+128GB variant and goes up to 3499 yuan (approximately $542) for the 12GB+512GB variant.