OnePlus Nord Buds TWS Specifications Surface Over Web Ahead of April 28 Launch

The popular Chinese brand OnePlus has scheduled a launch event for April 28 in India where it will unveil its OnePlus 10R and OnePlus Nord CE2 Lite smartphone. Apart from these, the brand has also confirmed the arrival of the OnePlus Nord Buds TWS in the country. The audio device will become the first product under the Nord series that is not a smartphone. The company is also reportedly working on a Nord series smartwatch but there is still a lot of time before it arrives.

The upcoming Nord Buds will be available in the affordable price segment and the company has teased the design of the audio product. The device will come with a semi in-ear design with a flat design supporting the earbuds. As the launch of the device nears, specifications and other features of the product have surfaced online which are mentioned below.

OnePlus Nord Buds TWS Specifications and Details

OnePlus Nord Buds are scheduled to arrive in India on April 28, however, will be first launched in China as OnePlus Buds N alongside the OnePlus Ace smartphone today. Before the device arrives in India, known tipster Max Jambor has shared some key specs and features regarding the audio device. According to him, Nord Buds will come featuring a 12.4mm driver in each earbud.

The earbuds will come with Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity and will be launched in three colour options. The brand has already confirmed the availability of Black and White colour options but according to the tipster, there will be a Blue colour option as well. As far as the battery backup of the TWS earbuds is considered, each earbud will be equipped with a 41mAH battery whereas the case will be backed by a 480mAh battery.

The buds along with the charging case will offer approximately 30 hours of battery life. Based on the rumours, the earbuds on themselves will offer 7 hours of playback time on a single charge. According to the tipster, a quick charge of 10 minutes will offer 5 hours of playback time. Apart from these, the audio product will have an IP55 rating for splash resistance, however, will not come with active noise cancellation (ANC). The TWS could also offer support for Dolby Atmos.