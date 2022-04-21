OnePlus Nord 2T New Listings Substantiates its Moniker and Reveals Camera Details

The Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus will be soon introducing its OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite in India. After the launch of the device, the company is looking forward to expanding its Nord series portfolio by launching OnePlus Nord 2T smartphone. The device has been in rumours for some time now, and even though OnePlus hasn’t revealed any official information, it is expected that the smartphone could arrive sometime in May 2022. Now in a new development, new details regarding the OnePlus Nord 2T have surfaced online. Let’s find out.

OnePlus Nord 2T New Details

OnePlus Nord 2T has been apparently spotted on the TRDA certification website and the camera specs have been leaked as well via the Camera FV5 website. The TRDA listing of the smartphone gives us its model number as well as confirms its moniker. OnePlus Nord 2T has been spotter at TRDA certification with model number CPH2399. The smartphone with the same model number has also been reportedly spotted on GCF Global Certification website. The listing suggests an impending launch but nothing is confirmed as of now.

On the other hand, OnePlus Nord 2T has also been listed on the Camera FV5 website revealing some major details. According to the website, the device will feature a 50MP primary sensor and will click 12.6MP images suggesting that it will capture pixel-binned shots. The primary camera will have an f/1.9 aperture and will come with support for electronic image stabilisation (EIS). The listing also suggests that the smartphone will feature a 32MP selfie camera that will click 8MP images. The front camera will also come with support for EIS with an f/2.4 aperture.

OnePlus Nord 2T Specs

In addition to this, previous rumours suggest that OnePlus Nord 2T will come with a 6.43-inch Full HD+ (2400×1080) AMOLED panel with a 90Hz refresh rate which is identical to the specifications of its predecessor. In addition to this, the smartphone is expected to feature a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset under the hood. OnePlus Nord 2T is expected to arrive with a triple rear camera setup comprising of a 50MP main camera along with an 8MP ultra-wide and a 2MP monochrome sensor.

The device will be available with RAM of 6GB and 8GB while the onboard storage is expected to be 128GB and 256GB. The handset will operate on OxygenOS 12 based on Android 12 out of the box. OnePlus Nord 2T is expected to be backed by a 4500mAh battery chargeable via 80W SuperVOOC charging technology.