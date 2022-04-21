Private 5G Will Have Its Advantages, but the Telcos Don’t Want It

Private 5G will be something that we might get to see in India. The telecom operators are very much against it as it will negatively impact their revenues. But the enterprises would want it as it is really beneficial for them.

With private 5G, the enterprise’s dependence on the telecom providers goes down, which allows full control over the operating methods. Further, the security of the network can be custom designed to suit the needs of the business. Enterprises also get the flexibility of customising the speed delivered by the network and more.

Telco Group Unhappy With Private 5G Arrival

Enterprise revenues of the telecom operators will go down if the private 5G networks are allowed to exist in India, said the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI). But the thing here is that with private 5G, enterprises do stand to benefit a lot in their business.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has supported the notion of private 5G networks in its recommendations. The telecom operators, however, are worried that their investments in enterprise services will go to waste if private 5G is allowed to exist.

5G is going to change how businesses operate. Things such as automation of manufacturing and other processes will become common with 5G and the proliferation of Internet-of-Things (IoT) devices.

COAI had said that private 5G networks disincentivise the telecom industry to invest in networks and continue paying high taxes and levies. This makes sense to a certain extent.

However, from what has happened so far, it doesn’t look like private 5G is going to go out of India’s scope. TRAI has recommended reserving some part of the airwaves for private 5G, and it will likely happen.

The telcos might get new areas to serve the enterprises here, though. While private 5G will be there, the enterprises aren’t really network service providers. Thus, they should still be requiring the help of the telcos in other areas of their businesses.