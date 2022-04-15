OnePlus 10R 5G to Launch With Custom Dimensity 8100-MAX SoC in India

OnePlus 10R 5G is all set to launch at an event scheduled for April 28, 2022. The company will also be launching an affordable Nord CE 2 Lite smartphone during the event. OnePlus fans might also get to see affordable TWS (truly wireless stereo) earphones, but OnePlus India has said nothing about it officially.

  • OnePlus India has just confirmed that it will be launching the OnePlus 10R 5G in India with the MediaTek Dimensity 8100-MAX SoC.
  • The rumours about the device being a rebranded OnePlus Ace scheduled to launch in China on April 21 might be true.
  • OnePlus Ace is also confirmed to launch with the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC.

OnePlus 10R 5G

OnePlus India has just confirmed that it will be launching the OnePlus 10R 5G in India with the MediaTek Dimensity 8100-MAX SoC. The rumours about the device being a rebranded OnePlus Ace scheduled to launch in China on April 21 might be true. OnePlus Ace is also confirmed to launch with the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC.

On Thursday, OnePlus announced that the OnePlus 10R 5G will come with support for 150W SUPERVOOC charging technology. There will be another variant with support for 80W fast-charging.

OnePlus said that the MediaTek Dimensity 8100-MAX, built on the 5nm process, has been specially customised for its smartphone. The chipset comes equipped with an octa-core CPU that can clock speeds up to 2.85 GHz and the latest Arm Mali-G610 MC6 GPU which is 20% faster than its predecessor.

Navnit Nakra, India CEO and Head of India Region, OnePlus India, said the latest R series offering would seamlessly integrate top-of-the-line software and hardware.

Anku Jain, MD, MediaTek India, said that the company is excited about partnering with OnePlus and powering its smartphone with the power-packed MediaTek Dimensity 8100-MAX SoC.

The OnePlus 10R 5G is said to be capable of charging from 0% to 100% in just 17 minutes with the 150W fast-charging technology from OnePlus.

OnePlus 10R 5G Launch Event Scheduled for April 28 in India

OnePlus 10R 5G Launch Event Scheduled for April 28 in India

OnePlus 10R 5G is all set to launch at an event scheduled for April 28, 2022. The company will also be launching an affordable Nord CE 2 Lite smartphone during the event. OnePlus fans might also get to see affordable TWS (truly wireless stereo) earphones, but OnePlus India has said nothing about it officially. It will be interesting to see the overall specifications of the OnePlus 10R 5G. By looking at the OnePlus Ace, we might get an idea about how the smartphone will look and perform like before it launches in India.

OnePlus 10R 5G to Launch With Custom Dimensity 8100-MAX SoC in India

