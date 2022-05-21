Oppo Reno8 Pro Confirmed to Feature the Latest Snapdragon 7 Gen1 Processor

The Chinese smartphone maker Oppo is all set to introduce its Oppo Reno8 series of smartphones on May 23 in China. The series will consist of OPPO Reno8, Reno8 Pro, and Reno8 Pro+ smartphones. Now in the latest development, Oppo has announced that the Reno8 Pro model in the series will come featuring the latest chipset from Qualcomm – the Snapdragon 7 Gen1 which was launched just yesterday. Let’s find out more.

The Processors in Oppo Reno8 Series

Oppo took on its account on the microblogging website Weibo to share a poster which confirms that the Oppo Reno8 Pro will come featuring the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor. The newly launched Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC has been built on Samsung’s 4nm process that ensures up to 20%higher GPU performance and up to 30% faster AI processing performance than the previous generation.

Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 features a Qualcomm Spectra triple ISP, enabling users to shoot simultaneously from three cameras. The Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 comes with a dedicated Trust Management Engine and Android Ready SE which particularly focuses on the safety and protection of users’ information.

In addition to this, the company will also feature its self-developed MariSilicon X ISP imaging chip in one of the smartphones in the Reno8 lineup. This processor was first launched in the Oppo Find X5 Pro smartphone. According to the brand, its imaging chip has the capabilities to significantly enhance the camera performance of the Reno8 series handsets. The chip can optimize pictures, improve system computing power, and enhance lowlight photos.

Oppo Reno8 Pro Specs

Talking about the Oppo Reno8 Pro, the smartphone is expected to arrive with a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with up to a 120Hz refresh rate. The device will have a punch-hole cutout at the top left corner housing the selfie camera. Oppo Reno8 Pro’s camera specs are yet to be revealed, however, there will be a triple camera setup on the back.

The pre-order listing of the smartphone has confirmed that it will be available in 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB RAM storage configurations. The device will have an in-display fingerprint scanner. Oppo Reno8 Pro will be available in Clear Sky Blue, Slightly Drunk (machine-translated), and Night Tour Black colour options.