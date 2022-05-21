OnePlus Officially Announces Premium Flagship Smartphone Featuring Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1

The popular smartphone maker OnePlus which is known for its value for money smartphones has announced that the company will be launching a new top-of-the-line premium smartphone in the third quarter of 2022 which will come featuring Qualcomm’s newly revealed Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor. The brand made the announcement via its social media account on the Chinese microblogging site Weibo. OnePlus informed that it is amongst the first companies to receive the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset.

Smartphones With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 in 2022

It seems like OnePlus is continuing to follow the same market strategy since 2021 where it reveals one feature at a time for a continuous period of time to build the hype around its smartphone before the launch. OnePlus hasn’t revealed the name of its next premium flagship smartphone yet. Previous reports have suggested that the OnePlus 10 Ultra is in the works that might feature Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor. Although since the device is launching in the second half of 2022, we could witness a OnePlus 10RT, OnePlus 10T or OnePlus 10T Pro instead.

Notably, other than OnePlus, only Asus and Realme are the two brands that are known to be launching a new smartphone featuring the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset in 2022. Realme has announced that it will launch a high-end smartphone called Realme GT 2 Master Explorer Edition and will become the first company to bring Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 to the market. On the other hand, Asus announced its ROG Phone 6 series will be the world’s first gaming smartphone to feature the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 delivers ultra-smooth responsiveness, colour-rich HDR scenes at the highest visual quality, and desktop-level capabilities allowing for an amazing gameplay experience. The Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 is coupled with an upgraded Adreno GPU enabling up to 10% faster speeds and 30% power reduction. In addition to this, the Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 features technologies like 8K HDR video and is capable of capturing in the premium HDR10+ format allowing for significantly improved videography on smartphones.