OnePlus 10 Ultra Apparently in Works, Likely to Feature Snapdragon 8 Gen1 Plus Chipset

The popular smartphone manufacturer OnePlus recently launched its OnePlus Pro device which was thought to be the most premium smartphone from the brand. However, it all seems to be changing as the company is reportedly working on a OnePlus 10 Ultra handset which will be joining the OnePlus 10 series. The Ultra model is expected to be powered by the next-gen chipset from Qualcomm which is going to be Snapdragon 8 Gen1 Plus chipset and will also be making enhancements to the cameras.

The recently launched OnePlus 10 Pro even after being a flagship smartphone featured cameras that were not impressive at all. The ultra-wide-angle lens on the device was in particular a big let-down. It is also expected that the company will be improving the cameras on the OnePlus 10 Pro. In addition to this, the brand is also reportedly working on other products such as the conventional OnePlus 10 which is yet to be released and another smartphone with Snapdragon 7 Gen1.

New Devices Coming This Year

The popular tipster Yogesh Brar suggests that the upcoming OnePlus 10 Ultra could be launched somewhere in August or September. He added that the smartphone is going through multiple testing which focuses on improving the camera and performance. The tipster further informed that the company is still planning to introduce the base OnePlus 10 model which could be launched featuring a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 or Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset. OnePlus 10 is anticipated to arrive with a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The chipsets could also differ depending upon the region of the launch of the device just as in the case of Samsung which used to launch certain smartphones in India with Exynos chipsets and with Snapdragon chipsets. Apart from these, OnePlus is also expected to introduce Nord series smartphones other than what it has already launched. These devices could be launched with MediaTek Dimensity 8000 SoC or a Snapdragon 888 SoC. The brand is also said to be working on a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 powered smartphone.