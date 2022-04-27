Xiaomi 12 Pro vs OnePlus 10 Pro: Which Device Looks Better on Paper

The Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi introduced its flagship Xiaomi 12 Pro in India today. While the latest smartphone from Xiaomi sets a benchmark in the camera department, its competitor in the Indian market – OnePlus also launched its OnePlus 10 Pro last month which is the brand’s flagship device. Both the smartphones are powered by the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset. Mentioned below is a comparison between Xiaomi 12 Pro and the OnePlus 10 Pro to see which is a better performing device in the segment.

Xiaomi 12 Pro vs OnePlus 10 Pro: Display

The newly launched Xiaomi 12 Pro comes with a 6.73-inch 2K+ true 10-bit AMOLED display with support for 120Hz refresh rate, 1500nits of maximum brightness and HDR10+ certification along with Dolby Vision. The LTPO 2.0 technology featured in the device allows it to switch between 120Hz and 1Hz refresh rates.

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G comes with a 6.7-inch QHD+ Fluid AMOLED LTPO 2.0 Display with 120Hz refresh rate and 1300nits of maximum brightness support. Further, there is Corning Gorilla Glass Victus on top for protection, along with HDR10+ certification and up to 480Hz of touch-sampling rate support.

Xiaomi 12 Pro vs OnePlus 10 Pro: Chipset and Operating system

Both the devices are powered by Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset. Moreover, both smartphones offer up to 12GB of RAM. The Xiaomi 12 Pro will run on MIUI 13 based on Android 12 out of the box. On the other hand, the OnePlus 10 Pro runs on OxygenOS 12 based on Android 12 out of the box.

Xiaomi 12 Pro vs OnePlus 10 Pro: Camera On-Paper

Xiaomi 12 Pro comes with a triple rear camera setup featuring three 50MP sensors. There’s a 50MP ultra-wide-angle sensor with a FOV of 115 degrees, a 50MP Wide Camera featuring a 24mm equivalent focal length, and a 50MP telephoto camera with a 48mm equivalent focal length. The front of the smartphone features a 32MP selfie camera.

OnePlus 10 Pro has been launched with a significant upgrade over its predecessor when it comes to the camera department as it features a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 48MP primary camera along with a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens (150-degree FoV) and an 8MP telephoto sensor with OIS. The device also features a 32MP selfie camera.

Xiaomi 12 Pro vs OnePlus 10 Pro: Battery and Price

Xiaomi 12 Pro is backed by a 4600mAh battery with support for 120W HyperCharge technology. The OnePlus 10 Pro 5G has a 5000mAh battery with support for 80W fast-charging along with support for 50W wireless charging.

The Xiaomi 12 Pro has been launched with two storage options in India –

8GB + 128GB = Rs 62,999

12GB+ 256GB = Rs 66,999

OnePlus 10 Pro also comes with two storage options in India –

8GB + 128GB = Rs 66,999

12GB+ 256GB = Rs 71,999