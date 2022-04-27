Jio and Airtel Offer These Super Affordable Daily Data Prepaid Plans

The two leading telecom operators Jio and Airtel offer a variety of prepaid plans for their subscribers according to their needs which include budget plans as well. A majority of the population in the country relies on cheap daily data prepaid plans to help keep their budget in check. Mentioned below are some of the super affordable daily data prepaid plans offered by Jio and Airtel along with the pack details.

Reliance Jio Plans

Jio offers a few 1GB daily data plans that come with short validity periods. The first plan comes at the cost of Rs 149 and offers 1GB data per day for a validity period of 20 days. Users also get access to unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day. For a price tag of Rs 179 users can get another pack offering 1GB data per day for a validity period of 24 days and the plan also comes with unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS/day. The last plan on the list is the Rs 209 plan that offers 1GB data per day for a total validity period of 28 days along with unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day.

Reliance Jio offers multiple 1.5GB daily data plans in the affordable segment as well. Jio offers a prepaid plan at a price tag of Rs 239 that provides 1.5GB data per day for a validity period of 28 days. The telco offers 1.5GB/day prepaid plans at Rs 119 and Rs 199 with 14 days and 23 days of validity respectively. Lastly, Jio offers two 2GB daily data packs for Rs 249 and Rs 299 for 23 days and 28 days respectively that come with unlimited calling and 100 SMS/Day. All the plans from Jio offer access to a few Jio applications.

Airtel Plans

Airtel provides multiple 1GB daily data packs with short-term validity for its affordable price tags. First on the list is a plan that comes at a price tag of Rs 209 and offers 1GB data per day for a validity period of 21 days. The plan comes with unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day. The next pack is a Rs 239 plan that offers 1GB data per day for a total validity period of 24 days along with unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day. The last plan on the list comes at a price tag of Rs 265 and offers 1GB/ day for a validity period of 28 days along with unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day. The telco also provides a 1.5GB/day data plan along with unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS/day for a validity period of 28 days at a price tag of Rs 299.