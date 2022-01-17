BSNL Offers Perfect Short-Term Plans With Up to 30 Days of Validity

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) offers a perfect prepaid plan to users who want more data but are looking for a plan with short-term validity. This plan costs Rs 140 and comes with service validity of 30 days. Users get 2GB of daily fair-usage-policy (FUP) data along with truly unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day. But this plan is only available for the RNSBL customers of Gujarat, the telco says. However, there’s another prepaid plan from BSNL available for the short-term that is available for the short term, but this plan comes with completely different benefits and costs a little more.

BSNL Rs 147 Prepaid Plan and Rs 118 Prepaid Plans With No SMS Benefits

This plan costs Rs 147 and comes with a validity of 30 days. With the Rs 147 plan from BSNL, users get 10GB of lump-sum data, which can all be used in one go. Along with this, users get unlimited voice calling and free BSNL tunes. There are no SMS bundled with this plan which is a bummer as even Jio and Airtel are offering prepaid plans with SMSes for less than Rs 120. This plan, compared to the Rs 140 plan, is not so lucrative, but since it is available, it was worth mentioning.

If you want an even cheaper option and don’t care about data a lot, you can go for the Rs 118 plan from BSNL. This plan comes with 0.5GB of daily data along with unlimited voice calling. Post the consumption of fair-usage-policy (FUP) data, the internet speed drops to 40 Kbps and offers free PRBT service as well. Even this plan doesn’t offer consumers SMS benefits.

There are a lot more options available to the customers who are looking for a prepaid plan with short-term validity from not just BSNL but also the private telecom operators, including Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea.