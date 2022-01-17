Timbl Broadband Offers 100 Mbps Plan for Rs 433 Per Month Only

Timbl Broadband, an internet service provider (ISP) growing business rapidly to new parts of the country is offering a very affordable 100 Mbps broadband plan to the consumers. Note that the company only offers internet plans with up to 100 Mbps speed only and there’s one other plan users can choose from which offers 50 Mbps speed. The 100 Mbps plan from Timbl Broadband’s 100 Mbps speed plan is available for Rs 549 per month only if the user is going for the yearly option from the company. Users going with the monthly option will have to spend Rs 699 per month.

How to Get Timbl Broadband 100 Mbps Plan for Rs 433 Per Month

If you are looking to get the 100 Mbps plan from Timbl Broadband for Rs 433 per month only, then you need to go for the quarterly option. The company is running a special offer at the moment wherein if the customer pays for the first two months of the plan, he/she will be eligible for a free month of service.

The same plan is also available for Rs 599 per month if the users go for the half-yearly option. Note that with the long-term plans, users will have to make lump-sum payments for the entire months of service they are purchasing the plan for.

The company promises free installation and no activation charges. Further, there is 18% GST applicable on the final amount due. Timbl Broadband may charge the customers extra if there is additional wiring required. Users will have to pay a Rs 2000 security deposit for the dual-band Wi-Fi router. The security deposit made by the customer will be completely refundable.

Timbl Broadband’s plans are affordable, but they don’t offer over-the-top (OTT) benefits. So two good alternatives for this company are JioFiber and Excitel Broadband, both of which are present in multiple cities of the country.