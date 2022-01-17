Postpaid Plans With Streaming Benefits from Airtel, Jio and Vi

Telecom business is evolving in India. All major telecom service providers present healthy competition, offering competitive plans for the subscribers. Prepaid plans are popular among people, primarily because of the control they provide on usages. If the subscriber unintentionally uses more than the allowed data limit, postpaid plans have the risk of paying more than expected. However, a postpaid plan offers freedom to use first and not pay anything upfront. There are several attractive benefits, mainly streaming benefits. Here we look into various postpaid plans with streaming benefits offered by leading service providers Airtel, Jio and Vi.

Airtel Postpaid Plans With Streaming Benefits

Airtel offers four postpaid plans for the subscribers, starting from Rs 399. Good streaming benefits start with Airtel postpaid plan of Rs 499 that offers 75GB of data, 100 SMS per day and unlimited calls. The postpaid plan comes with Airtel Thanks Platinum rewards, including one year of Amazon Prime membership, one-year of Disney+ Hotstar VIP membership and Airtel Xstream Premium. Other benefits include lifetime access to Shaw Academy, handset protection, Juggernaut books, and Wynk Music Premium.

There are two more postpaid plans for Airtel coming at a monthly rental of Rs 999 and Rs 1599, offering data benefits of 150GB and Rs 500GB, respectively. Besides the regular usage, Rs 999 plan allows two additional connections for family members. Under Rs 1599, this is restricted to one free voice connection. Streaming and other benefits remain the same as the Airtel postpaid plan of Rs 499.

Vi Postpaid Plans With Streaming Benefits

Like Airtel, Vi offers postpaid plans ranging from Rs 399 to Rs 2299 for both individuals and families. The base plan of Rs 399 provides access to Vi Movies and TV. Vi postpaid plans for individuals at Rs 499 and Rs 699 offer a one-year subscription to Amazon Prime, a one-year mobile subscription to Disney+ Hotstar, and access to Vi’s streaming service Vi Movies and TV. While Rs 499 offers 75 GB of data and 100 SMS/month, Rs 699 offers unlimited data and 100 SMS per month.

The Vi REDX postpaid plans, starting at Rs 1099, offers annual membership to Netflix besides the other streaming services. The subscriber can get unlimited data and 100 SMS/month with a Rs 1099 plan.

Two added benefits, which are not offered for Airtel or Jio postpaid plans, are free access to international and domestic airport lounges and a seven-day international roaming pack worth Rs 2999. The subscriber can get lounge access four times per year (including one international).

Two more REDX postpaid plans are available, at Rs 1699 and Rs 2299. They offer similar streaming, data benefits, lounge access and international roaming benefits similar to the Rs 1099 plan. These are family plans. Hence, the subscriber can add three secondary members under the Rs 1699 plan and five under the Rs 2299 plan. There is a lock-in period of six months, and a port out will cost a one-time exit fee of Rs 3000 for the subscriber.

Vi Postpaid plans for the family at Rs 699, Rs 999 and Rs 1299 offer 80GB, 220GB and 300GB data for the subscribers. Among the three, Rs 999 and Rs 1299 offer one-year streaming services, including Amazon Prime, Disney + Hotstar mobile subscription, and Vi Movies and TV. Under Rs 999 family plan, customers can add three connections. Under Rs 1299, the primary member can add up to five connections.

Jio Postpaid Plans With Streaming Benefits

Jio’s postpaid plans start at Rs 199 and extend to Rs 1499. The regular plan at Rs 199 has only Jio’s suite of streaming applications, 25GB of data, unlimited voice and 100 SMS/day are the benefits under the plan.

Subscriptions to Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar start from Jio’s Rs 399 postpaid plans. The Rs 399 and Rs 1499 postpaid plans are suitable for individuals, offering 75GB and 300GB of the internet during the billing cycle. Both come with unlimited calls and 100 SMS/day. For subscribers looking for family plans, Jio offers postpaid plans at Rs 599, Rs 799 and Rs 999. When Rs 599 allows the addition of one SIM card, Rs 799 and Rs 999 plans offer two and three additional connections. Regarding data benefits, Rs 599 offers 100GB data, Rs 799 offers 150GB data, and Rs 1499 plan offers 200GB of data. All Jio postpaid plans come with unlimited calls and 100 SMS/day.