Vivo X Note Geekbench Listing Reveals Snapdragon 8 Gen1 Chipset, Android 12 and More

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer Vivo has already officially announced the arrival of the Vivo X Note smartphone in China along with the Vivo X Fold and the Vivo X Pad on April 11. Even though the brand hasn’t provided any authentic details regarding the device, rumours and leaks on the web are plenty. Now according to a new report from MySmartPrice, Vivo X Note has apparently been spotted at Geekbench benchmarking site featuring Qualcomm’s flagship chipset. Let’s find out more.

Vivo X Note Geekbench Listing

The smartphone has been listed on Geekbench with the model number V2170A. As far as the listing goes, it reveals that the smartphone has a processor that has the codename “taro” which is essentially the Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset. The flagship chipset from Qualcomm is an octa-core processor that has a peak clock speed of 3.0 Ghz and comes paired with an Adreno 730 GPU. Furthermore, the listing also shows that the smartphone will have 12GB of RAM and will run on Android 12. Vivo X Note was able to score 794 points in the single-core test and managed 3158 points in the multi-core test at Geekbench.

Vivo X Note Specs

A previous report suggests that the upcoming Vivo X Note might come with a huge 7-inch Samsung E5 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. As far as the design is considered, Vivo X Note is expected to have slightly curved edges with a centrally placed punch-hole housing for the front camera.

The smartphone is expected to be powered by Qualcomm’s latest and most powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen1 Chipset which has now been confirmed. The processor on the device will be paired with Adreno GPU. No intel is available on the storage options of the device, but it is expected that the smartphone could have up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage.

As far as the camera module of the device is considered, Vivo X Note will feature a quadruple rear camera setup headlined by a 50MP Samsung S5KGN1 primary sensor. The secondary cameras will include a 48MP Sony IMX598 camera along with a 12MP Sony IMX663 lens and an 8MP snapper with 5x zoom. No details are available for the front camera of the smartphone. Vivo X Note is expected to be backed by a 5000mAh battery with 80W fast charging support.