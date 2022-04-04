These Heavy Data Plans From Jio, Airtel and Vi are Quite Similar

All three private telecom operators in India – Jio, Airtel and Vi offer a variety of prepaid plans for their subscribers. Seemingly, all of them offer prepaid plans that have similar pricing but offer different benefits. All these are daily data prepaid plans with 28 day validity periods. Let’s take a look at the 3GB/day prepaid plan offered by Jio, Airtel and Vi with 28-day validity that is quite identical to each other.

Jio’s Heavy Data Plan

The leading telecom operator provides a heavy data plan for users who are looking for more data and can go for 3GB/day plans. Jio offers a 3GB/day prepaid plan with a validity period of 28 days at the cost of Rs 601. The plan offers unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS/day. In addition to the daily 3GB of data, users also get a total of an additional 6GB of data as well. This plan as well comes with access to an annual subscription to the Disney+ Hotstar Mobile OTT platform as well as a complimentary subscription to a few Jio applications.

Airtel’s Plan Has a Variation

Airtel also offers a 3GB/day plan that is slightly cheaper than Jio. The telco offers a 3GB/day prepaid plan for a validity period of 28 days at a price tag of Rs 599. The plan offers unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS/day. With this plan from Airtel, users get access to an annual subscription to Disney+ Hotstar mobile, a free trial to mobile edition Amazon Prime Video and Wynk Music.

Vi Offers Additional Benefits

Vodafone Idea or Vi offers a similar 3GB/day plan as Reliance Jio and even provides more data. Vi offers a 3GB/day plan at a price tag of Rs 601 for a validity period of 28 days. The plan offers unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS/day. In addition to the daily 3GB data, users also get a total of additional 16GB of data as well. This plan as well comes with access to an annual subscription to the Disney+ Hotstar Mobile OTT platform.

The plan comes with added benefits which include the “Binge All Night” feature, which allows users to use unlimited internet from 12 midnight to 6 am. Users can also take over their unused data from Monday to Friday to Saturday and Sunday, which is called the “Weekend Roll Over” benefit. In addition to this, users also get 2GB of data backup every month at no extra cost.