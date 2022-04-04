BSNL Summer Offer Brings Extra Validity With This Prepaid Plan

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has rolled out a summer offer for its customers. It is a limited period offer but the company hasn’t specified until when it will be available. Regardless, the summer offer has arrived for the Rs 2399 prepaid plan. Although, it is not a new offer at all. The state-run telco has been offering additional validity with the Rs 2399 plan for a long-time now. Let’s check out what is the offer and whether it is worth it.

BSNL Rs 2399 Prepaid Plan on Summer Offer

BSNL is offering its Rs 2399 prepaid plan under the summer offer. With this plan, users get 2GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day. Further, users get caller tunes service from the telco and a free subscription to Eros Now. Normally, this plan comes with 365 days of service validity. But under the summer offer, users will get 60 days of additional validity. This means that users will get a total of 425 days of service with this plan from the telco.

Whether this plan is worth it or not depends on the user. It is not a plan made for people who want a ton of high-speed data. BSNL doesn’t have a 4G network and this means that even if you get more than 2GB of daily data, it might be of no use to you if there’s no good internet speed. However, if this plan is for an old person who can sufficiently live with 3G data, they can go for it without any worries.

There are more long-term plans on offer from BSNL. At every regular interval, BSNL brings this kind of additional validity offers for its users. The state-run telco is currently working on rolling out 4G network in India. With the backing of 4G networks, these plans would become more valuable.