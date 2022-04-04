Boult Audio Airbass Encore X Budget TWS Earbuds Launched in India Under Rs 2,000

The Indian consumer electronics manufacturer Boult Audio majorly known for its budget products in the country has launched its latest truly wireless stereo earbuds in India. The latest earphones have been given the name Boult Audio Airbass Encore X and are the latest budget offering from the brand. The earbuds have been priced at less than Rs 2,000 and will be competing with the TWS earbuds from Realme as well as other brands such as Noise, Boat, Oppo and more. Mentioned below are the specification, features and price details of the new Boult Audio Airbass Encore X.

Boult Audio Airbass Encore X Specs

The new Boult Audio Airbass Encore X come equipped with Bluetooth 5.1 chip for wireless connectivity. The listing of the device says that it will offer significantly extra bass, however, the brand hasn’t shared the specifics of the featured drivers in the audio product. The earbuds not only feature a quad mic setup but also come with environmental noise cancellation for calls which essentially blocks the surrounding noise enhancing the overall experience of the users.

Talking about the design of the product, Airbass Encore X are in-ear style earbuds with a stem design. The company claims that its latest TWS earbuds can last up to 30 hours with a single charge. The earbuds on their own offer 6 hours of music playback on a single charge and the case will offer an additional 5 charge cycles. In addition to this, the company also claims that a 10-minute charge can give up to 100 minutes of playback time. The case comes with a Type-C port for charging.

The new TWS earbuds come with full touch control options using which users can double-tap to Play/Pause and long press for 2 seconds left/right earbud to skip tracks. The device is rated IPX5 for water and sweat resistance. The earbuds support Google Assistant and Siri and are compatible with Android, iOS, Windows, and macOS.

Boult Audio Airbass Encore X Price

Boult Audio Airbass Encore X has been priced at Rs 1,799 in India and is already available for purchase via the Amazon e-commerce platform. The earbuds have been launched in Black and White colour options.