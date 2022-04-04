Microsoft Sets Eyes on Surface Laptops Market in India as it Looks to Double its Business

The American multinational technology corporation which produces computer software, consumer electronics, personal computers, and related services – Microsoft is planning to double its Surface device business in the next three years in India as informed by a senior executive. The pandemic came as a boon for the company as it has doubled its business in the last couple of years on the back of emerging business opportunities across consumer and enterprise segments.

Microsoft’s Vision

According to a report from ET Telecom, the country head for Surface Devices at Microsoft India, Bhaskar Basu in a statement said that the Surface devices have been in India for only about six years and Microsoft is looking forward to doubling its business in the next 24 to 30 months given its current position. He added that the pandemic has been almost an accelerator of sorts with the company’s business doubling in the last two years across commercial and consumer businesses.

Basu informed that the rapid digitisation across industries has driven the demand for laptops. This has resulted in Microsoft being able to significantly increase the sale of its surface devices in the country. As of now, Microsoft’s Surface laptop and two-in-one portfolio now have eight devices available in the market with prices starting at Rs 38,000-Rs 40,000.

The executive further stated that there has been a significant surge in demand and not only for surface devices but for all types of devices. He said that there is a “tremendous amount of appetite” for Microsoft Surface devices in the country. This is quite surprising as the overall PC shipments are going to decline in the coming times as predicted by market trackers.

Basu said that the laptop market is becoming a “commoditized space” that has resulted in high competition. He said that Indian consumers and businesses are being offered a tremendous amount of choice across platforms, however, he also believes that Windows is still the preferred choice for a majority of the users. Basu stated that the partnership with OEMs such as HP, Dell and Lenovo driving innovation across price points has created a flourishing ecosystem for Windows.