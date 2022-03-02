HARMAN Partners with Microsoft to Offer Enhanced 5G and Connectivity Innovations

The Samsung Electronics subsidiary HARMAN has announced on Wednesday that its Digital Transformation Solutions (DTS) Unit has entered into a partnership with Microsoft that will now allow the former to integrate with Microsoft Azure private multi-access edge compute (PMEC). The integration is going to enable HARMAN to provide high-performance and ultra-low latency solutions by combining the network functions, applications, as well as edge, optimised services. This will help the entity to fulfil the demand for modern-day business needs of its enterprise customers.

Benefits of the Integration

The Senior Vice President and General Manager of Digital Transformation Solutions at HARMAN, David Owens said in a statement that technological advancement in 5G will generate important opportunities to fasten the process of innovation across multiple industries whether it is transportation, healthcare, education or manufacturing. It is to be noted that as a result of this integration, HARMAN will now be able to accelerate digital transformation solutions with private 5G networks.

Owens further added that combining the deep knowledge and experience of HARMAN in the communications department with the Azure private MEC will now enable the provision of comprehensive solutions to the enterprises. The company informed that the success of the collaboration can already be witnessed at one of the largest US airports where the digital transformations solution has been enabled.

The company further informed that with the help of HARMAN’s expertise in application and integration services combined with Microsoft Azure private MEC, it has been able to convert the airport’s manual cargo handling system to a process that is IoT enabled and far more effective and efficient. This has already resulted in tangible improvements in the airport when it comes to efficiency, optimization and the general handling of the cargo tracking system as the transformation has resulted in saving significant resources such as operational costs.

According to a Microsoft executive, transportation hubs have been one of the primary entities to adopt emerging edge computing capabilities and private 5G connectivity allowing them to deliver innovative offerings that serve their operations teams, business customers and travellers.