BSNL Special Prepaid Plan Offers Will End on March 31, 2022

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is offering a special offer to the users with its prepaid plans which will end on March 31, 2022. The offer is available on two prepaid plans, which are both in the slightly expensive end. Both the plans will come with additional days of validity. The plans that we are talking about come for Rs 2999 and Rs 2399. Let’s take a look at the individual benefits of both these plans and see whether they are worth it or not.

BSNL Rs 2999 Prepaid Plan With Additional Validity Under Offer

BSNL is offering its Rs 2999 prepaid plan with an additional validity of 90 days. That’s right, almost three months of free service will be provided to the user with the Rs 2999 prepaid plan if he/she recharges before the end of March 31, 2022. Usually, this plan offers 365 days of validity. But with the bundled 90 days of additional service, users will get 455 days of service. Further, with this plan, users get 3GB of daily data, unlimited voice calls, and 100 SMS/day.

Let’s jump to the Rs 2399 plan now.

BSNL Rs 2399 Prepaid Plan With Additional Validity Under Offer

BSNL’s Rs 2399 prepaid plan also comes with 365 days of usual validity. However, under the special offer, which will be there till March 31, 2022, users will get 60 days of additional service with this plan. So the total validity that this plan will ship with is 425 days. Users get 2GB of daily data, 100 SMS/day, and unlimited voice calls with this plan.

Both are pretty good offers, considering the benefits and comparing them with what the private operators offer for the same amount. However, there’s one big difference between the services of the private operators and BSNL. It is of the 4G network availability, which BSNL doesn’t have but is working with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DoT).