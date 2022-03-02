Redmi Note 11 Pro Series Price Details Leaked Ahead of the Launch

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer Redmi is all set to launch its Redmi Note 11 Pro and Note 11 Pro+ 5G smartphones in India on March 9. While we have some intel on the specification of the devices, a new report has revealed price details of the smartphones ahead of the launch. The leak also reveals colour options and the sale date of the device. The devices have already been launched in global markets in January.

Price Details for Redmi Note 11 Pro Series

The report comes in from PassionateGeekz according to which the Indian variant of the Redmi Note 11 Pro will be priced at Rs 16,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option whereas the 8GB RAM + 128GB internal storage variant will cost Rs 18,999. The colour options on the device will include Phantom White, Sky Blue, and Stealth Black.

On the other hand, the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G device is said to have a price tag of Rs 21,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant whereas the top-of-the-line 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model is said to costs Rs 23,999. The Note 11 Pro+ model will be available in Mirage Blue, Phantom white, and Stealth Black colour options.

The report also suggests that the devices will go on sale starting March 15 and the company has already revealed the launch date for Redmi Note 11 Pro Series to be March 9.

Redmi Note 11 Pro Series Specifications

The Note 11 Pro Lineup consists of two different Pro models that are not only powered by different processors but surprisingly have different camera specifications as well. But firstly, talking about the display, both Pro models feature a large 6.67 FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate along with 1200nits peak brightness, DCI-P3 colour gamut, and a 360Hz touch sampling rate. The devices also feature a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 for an added layer of protection.

However, the 4G model of the Note 11 Pro will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G96 chipset while on the other hand, the Pro+ 5G model features the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset. As far as the camera module of the device is considered, Redmi Note 11 Pro features a quad camera setup headlined by a 108MP primary sensor paired with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a couple of 2MP sensors. On the other hand, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G comes with a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 108MP primary, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle, and a 2MP macro sensor.