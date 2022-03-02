STL, ASOCS and VMWare Collaborate to Launch 5G Enterprise Solution

The industry-leading integrator of digital networks, STL in partnership with ASOCS and VMWare announced the launch of the industry’s first end-to-end 5G Enterprise solution on Wednesday. The step has been taken to meet the growing demand for private 5G enterprise connectivity for the campus, industrial and venue applications. The said 5G enterprise will consist of Garuda, STL’s O-RAN 5G indoor/outdoor small cells, CYRUS, Open Distributed Unit and Centralised Unit from ASOCS and VMware Edge Compute Stack.

More on the 5G Enterprise Solution

STL had also announced the launch of Firebird which is a path-breaking line of ORAN-based macro radios for dense and wide-area 5G coverage at the Mobile World Congress 2022 held in Barcelona. It is expected that the 5G enterprise network will have a market value of US $14 billion by 2028. These future-ready 5G networks will be enabled by open standards-based architectures and will be able to handle dense environments required for seamless indoor coverage.

Moreover, STL’s Garuda small cell radio is apt for small, medium and large enterprises as it is capable of supporting more than 30 concurrent user devices per radio. Talking about the ASOCS’ CYRUS, it is a fully virtualized O-RAN CU/DU enterprise solution that can deliver standalone and 5G connectivity in a single software stack. VMware Edge Compute Stack, on the other hand, is an edge computing solution that enables to build, run, manage, and protect edge-native applications at the Near and Far Edge.

ASOCS CEO, Gilad Garon said in a statement that the company’s partnership with STL and VMware brings a strong end-to-end Private 5G enterprise network solution which is already being adopted in Smart Manufacturing and the digital transformation to Industry 4.0. On the other hand, the vice president of edge strategy at VMWare Munyeb Minhazuddin said that the company is delighted to associate with STL and ASOCS to bring the 5G enterprise networks solutions to provide compelling benefits to businesses. He stated that VMware Edge Compute Stack provides a purpose-built, integrated VM and container-based stack that enables organizations to deploy and secure edge-native apps at the far edge.