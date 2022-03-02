COAI, GSMA Sign MoU for Advancement of Mobile Telecommunications in India

The Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), the Indian non-governmental industry body of telecom operators of India and GSMA have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to advance mobile telecommunications in India. Both the Industrial bodies announced their collaboration to the world on mutual interests on Wednesday. While COAI represents telecom, digital services and internet companies in India, GSMA is a global organisation unifying the mobile ecosystem to discover, develop and deliver innovation that brings about positive business environments and societal change.

COAI and GSMA to Work Towards Mutual Interests

The Director-General of COAI, Lt. Gen. Dr SP Kochhar along with Mr Julian Gorman, Head of APAC at GSMA signed the MoU. Both the entities will work together for their common objectives which includes supporting the advancement of world-class mobile infrastructure, products, and services as well as delivering the benefits of innovative and affordable mobile communication services to the people of India. The step has been taken in light of the growing need for robust mobile experiences as well as the availability of mobile broadband.

Talking about the partnership, Director General of COAI, Lt. Gen. Dr SP Kochhar said in a statement that COAI is extremely excited to enter into this strategic partnership with GSMA. He said that the partnership will allow both the bodies to have a regular and continuous policy discussion which will help in advancing the mobile telecommunications contribution in India and consequently, will raise the profile of the mobile network operators.

On the other hand, Mr Julian Gorman, Head of APAC at GSMA stated that the MoU reaffirms the long-standing partnership between GSMA and COAI. He said that it will help in achieving the Digital India vision as both the bodies will work together and leverage each of their advantages with joint advocacy. Gorman added that both COAI and GSMA will support the telecommunications market to deliver to the people of India a world-class mobile broadband ecosystem.

As far as the commitments made by signing the MoU are considered, GSMA will be responsible for providing insights on “global event best practice” planning and execution whereas COAI will provide local intelligence on current and upcoming policy/regulatory issues and initiatives that may have implications for the mobile industry.