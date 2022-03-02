Realme, Redmi, OnePlus, Oppo Race to Introduce MediaTek Dimensity 8000 Series Chips

The Taiwanese fabless semiconductor manufacturer MediaTek announced its latest Dimensity 8000 and Dimensity 8100 chipsets at the MWC 2022. Both the chipsets are being promoted as the flagships by the company and have been placed just below the company’s most powerful MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset in the hierarchy. In just a day of the announcement of these processors, multiple smartphone manufacturers have announced to feature the new chipsets in their devices and apparently, the brands are on the move to be the first to feature the Dimensity 8000 series of chipsets.

The Smartphone to Arrive with Dimensity 8000 Series Chipsets

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer Realme has informed that its upcoming Realme Gt Neo 3 will feature the latest MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chipset which happens to be the more powerful processor among the two. On the other hand, Redmi’s General Manager Lu Weibing has also announced the much-awaited Redmi K50 Pro will also be one of the first devices to feature the said chipset. Moreover, Oppo and Oppo backed OnePlus are also planning to launch smartphones powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 8000 series chipsets.

Talking about the devices expected to arrive with MediaTek Dimensity 8000 series chipsets, Realme GT Neo 3 is going to be launched as a successor handset of the Realme GT Neo 2. The device is also expected to feature the company’s latest 150W Ultra Dart fast charging tech which was introduced recently. For those unaware, the 150W charging tech can charge the phone from 0 to 50% in just five minutes.

Redmi K50 Pro, on the other hand, is going to be a part of the company’s much-waited K50 lineup and has been in talks for a while now. The smartphone is expected to arrive in the latter half of this month and the brand has confirmed that the smartphone will be equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chipset.

Furthermore, OnePlus is also planning to launch a device with the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chipset and the smartphone could actually be OnePlus Nord 3. OnePlus usually launches its major flagships with Snapdragon processors and hence, it is highly likely that the brand might introduce OnePlus Nord 3 with the latest MediaTek processor. Also, Oppo has revealed that its K10 series which is expected to be launched in the Q2 of 2022 will be feature one of the two newly launched chipsets from MediaTek.