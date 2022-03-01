OnePlus Nord 3 Could Arrive With the Latest 150W Charging Technology

One of the leading smartphone producers, Oppo unveiled its latest 150W charging technology yesterday at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2022. The company has stated that the newest charging technology will be introduced with one of its smartphones launching in the second quarter of 2022 which means between April and June. Even though the company didn’t reveal any intel on the device, a new report suggests that the device mentioned could be OnePlus Nord 3. Let’s find out more.

The report comes from AndroidCentral according to which the company will launch OnePlus Nord 3 with its latest 150W charging technology and furthermore, the device could be based on Realme GT Neo 3. This falls in line with another report from Pricebaba in collaboration with known tipster Mukul Sharma which informs that OnePlus Nord 3 could arrive in Indian markets somewhere around the end of May or beginning of June. In addition to this, the CEO of OnePlus Pete Lau had earlier stated that the company will be launching a OnePlus handset in the second quarter of 2022.

The 150W Charging Tech

Talking about the latest charging technology revealed by the company at MWC 2022, Oppo has informed that the all-new 150W SuperVOOC charging can completely charge a phone with a 4,500mAh battery in just 15 minutes. Moreover, the charging tech is capable of charging the phone with a 4,500mAh battery from 1% to 50% in just five minutes. Oppo also informed that the latest charging tech has been bundled up with OPPO Battery Health Engine which manages the battery optimally resulting in just 20% battery degradation after 1600 charge cycles of 0-100%.

OnePlus Nord 3 Expected Specs

A previous report had provided intel on a mystery OnePlus device which is now being speculated to be the OnePlus Nord 3. According to the leaks, the next in the Nord series of smartphones could come with a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and is most likely to feature a centrally placed punch-hole housing the selfie camera.

The device is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chipset which will feature four Cortex-A78 cores. The storage options are not known exactly but the smartphone is likely to come with LDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. The device is said to be backed by a 4,500mAh battery and will feature a 50MP primary lens at the back. OnePlus Nord 3 could operate on Android 12.